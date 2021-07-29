Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $193,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

