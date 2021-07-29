Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 100 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

