Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 100 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

