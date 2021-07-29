Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 107 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $399.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.48 and a 52-week high of $401.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

