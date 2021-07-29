Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,239 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.88 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.