Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.