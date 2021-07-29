GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoGold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

GGD has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital started coverage on GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE GGD opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GoGold Resources has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.55.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.76 million for the quarter.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

