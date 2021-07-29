GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $20.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.06 on Monday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -27.45.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

