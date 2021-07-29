Gold Poker Trading Up 31.6% This Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $14,558.12 and $13.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

