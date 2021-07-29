Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.64. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 674,703 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on GOGL shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

