Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Trading Up 34.7%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s share price was up 34.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.53. Approximately 104,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 30,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$384.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

