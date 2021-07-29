Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 31,189 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nabors Industries worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR opened at $90.04 on Thursday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $826.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.