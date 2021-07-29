Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 507,897 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 507,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS NVSAU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.