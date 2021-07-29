Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 607,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,900,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 500,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.60 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19.

