Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

