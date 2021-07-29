Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.