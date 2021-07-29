GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 1,409,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,607. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a PE ratio of -34.19. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,498,238 shares worth $53,161,160. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

