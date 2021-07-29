Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,110 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $840.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

