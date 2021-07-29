Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $143,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

ANGI opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

