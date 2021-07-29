Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,348 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSP opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

