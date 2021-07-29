Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 21,351 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 153,029 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

