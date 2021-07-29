Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

