Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,037 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $20,517,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $21,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.