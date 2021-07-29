Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,378 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sabre by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

Sabre stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

