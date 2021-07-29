Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,697 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $11,345,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.34 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

