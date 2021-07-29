Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Shares of GNC traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131.30 ($1.72). 1,965,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £691.36 million and a PE ratio of -17.74. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.67.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

