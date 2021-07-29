Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $203.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.60.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $164.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.