Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.48

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.48 and last traded at C$38.55, with a volume of 178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.49.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.14.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

