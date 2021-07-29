H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Down 74.2% in July

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,479. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

