Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 269,171 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $92.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.