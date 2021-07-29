Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €10.90 ($12.82) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Thursday.

ETR:HAB remained flat at $€9.01 ($10.60) during midday trading on Thursday. Hamborner REIT has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52 week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

