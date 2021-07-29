Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

