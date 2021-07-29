Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,448. The company has a market cap of $566.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.