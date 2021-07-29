HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

HONE stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $762.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

