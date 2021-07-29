Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on HDIUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

HDIUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

