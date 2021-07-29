Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.21

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 2488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 125.57.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 84.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.