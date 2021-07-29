Harvest Finance Price Tops $89.40 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $89.40 or 0.00224567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $53.14 million and $1.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000926 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 633,697 coins and its circulating supply is 594,373 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

