HashNet BitEco (HNB) Reaches Market Cap of $19,781.92

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. HashNet BitEco has a total market capitalization of $19,781.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

