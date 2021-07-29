Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 402,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,970. The company has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.65. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

