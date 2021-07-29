HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 168.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $387.47 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,178,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

