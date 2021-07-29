Head to Head Comparison: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.02 $7.02 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.27 $56.00 million $1.24 60.77

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.79%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $114.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.18%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27%

Summary

Overstock.com beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

