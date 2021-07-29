Head to Head Contrast: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) vs. Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Continental Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80% Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Continental Resources and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $34.48, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.80%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 4.94 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -29.68 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.47 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.65

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.