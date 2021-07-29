HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HealthStream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

