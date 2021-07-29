HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSTM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a P/E ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.