Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.