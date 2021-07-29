Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $825.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

