Helium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.57 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.73 or 0.00031937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00030565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00211951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,279,353 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

