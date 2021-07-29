Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 10,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

