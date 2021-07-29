Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.70 Million

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post sales of $522.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.40 million. Herc reported sales of $456.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $121.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.