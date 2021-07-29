Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

